Export Expansion Grants available from Wisconsin DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for new Export Expansion Grants through Nov. 4.

The grants are funded through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports.

Export Expansion Grants aim to accelerate the growth of Wisconsin dairy, meat, and crop product exports. Applicants must be non-profit organizations located in Wisconsin that are currently serving or can serve Wisconsin agribusinesses. Wisconsi​n agribusiness associations, technical colleges, universities, and economic development organizations are encouraged to apply.

Applications will be accepted for projects in two categories: meat or crop exports with awards from $25,000 to $50,000, or dairy exports with awards from $25,000 to $100,000. Matching funds are required at 20% of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Eligible project expenses include, but are not limited to, travel associated with trade promotion activities, event promotion, marketing materials, advertising, subscriptions, contractor fees, and translation services.

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DATCP will select recipients through a competitive review process. Project work will begin Jan. 1, 2027, and all projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2028.

Grant information and application materials are available at datcp.wi.gov. Contact Sabra Brodkey at datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov or (608) 896-0687 with questions