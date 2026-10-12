Fabel Repair and Collision has grown from a truck repair shop into a diversified transportation services business

Scott Fabel says he built a “recession proof” business based on “a desire to compete.”

Scott, who worked with his dad at a truck dealership after college, established Fabel Repair and Collision Center in 1991 to provide alignment services for trucks.

Within two years he expanded the business to include trailer repair services and by 2000 had added commercial body work and painting. That sort of organic growth has defined the company as its scope of services has led to a business that now has locations in Appleton and Waupaca, and provides both consumer and commercial vehicle services, truck rentals, towing and even manufacturing services.

The latest change is fully automating its truck wash bay in Appleton — the only fully automated commercial truck wash in the area. Scott says it allows for more efficient washing and has helped retain staff, as manual washes can be physically rigorous on large vehicles.

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“We have employees who stay for years,” says Scott, who employs about 60 people.

Retaining and training staff has also helped fuel growth, according to Scott, who says they strongly incentivize employee safety and have worked closely with the tech ed programs at Waupaca High School and Fox Valley Technical College. Fabel has provided scholarships, tools, training and employment opportunities to students through those partnerships.

The installation of the state‑of‑the‑ art truck wash mirrors the efforts elsewhere in Fabel’s facility. The trailer repair shop, for example, has unique design features that enhance safety and efficiency that Scott says are not found in any other shop. They also have enhanced the painting operation technology to the extent that they now do contract work for local truck manufacturers in some of its five painting bays.

It is one of a few area collision and repair centers certified for Teslas, and Scott says they have a contract to repair Rivian delivery trucks that Amazon uses locally.

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While the business was established as truck and trailer repair, it has expanded into RV and auto body repair. The auto repair sits in a separate building in Appleton but is designed so that when a customer picks up their vehicle, they feel like they are visiting a dealership with a large, enclosed glass showroom for pickup. Customers can view the progress of the work through an online portal.

“Communication with the customer is a high priority,” Scott says.

The facility on the west side of Appleton offers diesel fuel and electric charging, parking and more. And with 80 acres, there is room for Fabel to keep growing in whatever direction the desire to compete drives the business.