Fedco Electronics acquires Indianapolis power technology company

Fond du Lac-based Fedco Electronics Inc. has acquired Energy Access Inc., an Indianapolis company specializing in battery charging and power management systems for original equipment manufacturers.

Fedco Electronics Inc., parent company of Fedco Batteries, acquired Energy Access Inc. on Aug. 31, bringing together companies that serve overlapping markets with complementary power technologies.

The acquisition builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. Energy Access develops custom battery charging, battery management, power management and related electronic solutions for OEM applications. Fedco Electronics is a battery assembler and distributor focused on custom battery packs and portable power solutions.

The companies said the combination will expand the range of power-related capabilities they can address for customers. Battery selection, charging, battery protection, communication and power management are increasingly interconnected decisions, according to the companies.

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“This combination makes sense on several levels,” said Peter Victor, president of Fedco Electronics. “Our technologies complement one another. We serve many of the same demanding markets, and we share a core philosophy about how we operate and work collaboratively with customers and with internal teams. We see tremendous opportunity in bringing those strengths together.”

Both companies serve the medical, military and defense industries, as well as test and measurement, industrial, IOT, safety and other specialized OEM applications.

“From the beginning, Energy Access has grown by listening closely to customers and developing solutions around the problems they are actually trying to solve,” said Josh Renicker, COO of Energy Access. “When we looked at Fedco, we saw alignment in the technology, alignment in the markets we serve, and alignment in how we believe customers and people should be treated. That gives us a really strong foundation for what comes next.”

The two organizations will continue to operate independently from their existing locations in Fond du Lac and Indianapolis.