Feds cut $1.5M in funding for ATW sustainable energy project

Appleton International Airport (ATW) lost $1.5 million in federal funding meant to help the airport cut energy costs and improve sustainability, said the office of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

The $1.5 million was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and would have been used to install a solar array and microgrid system with battery storage, according to Baldwin’s office.

The project was aimed at enhance sustainability and keep the airport operational during grid outages and adverse weather conditions. The Trump Administration’s Department of Transportation (DOT) discontinued the grant, saying that the project did not meet agency priorities.

“The Appleton International Airport plays a critical role for the Fox Valley economy — bringing visitors and tourism dollars into our communities, connecting local businesses to customers and markets, and supporting good-paying jobs,” said Senator Baldwin. “This is flat out wrong, and the administration should reverse this decision immediately.”

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ATW Director Abe Weber said that he was grateful for Baldwin’s leadership and that cancelling this project will not affect the airport’s long-term strategy for using sustainable energy sources throughout ATW facilities.

“Moving forward we’ll continue to purse federal and state funding for projects of this nature to conserve energy costs and be good stewards of public dollars invested in the airport,” Weber said.

NBC 26 said the funds would have been used for a microgrid and solar photovoltaic (PV) system for the new concourse. The project was not yet underway.