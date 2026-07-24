Feds impose duties on Japanese cranes after petition by Manitowoc Co.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. filed an anti-dumping petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission in late 2025 that Japanese crane companies were selling lattice crawler cranes at dumping prices.

The claim was affirmed and duties will be imposed on lattice boom crawler cranes imported to the United States from Japanese companies equal to the amount by which the normal value of the merchandise exceeds the export price (or constructed export price).

In a release, Chief Executive Aaron Ravenscroft said, “Our action today clearly indicates that Kobelco’s behaviors have harmed our U.S. lattice boom crawler crane operations. We trust that the U.S. government will swiftly take action to level the playing field in support of our hardworking U.S. employees.”

The new antidumping duties are set to go into effect this month.