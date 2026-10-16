A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. in Menasha to assist residents and businesses impacted by the July 27 tornado and severe storms. An additional center will open in Grand Chute for one week beginning Oct. 26.

The centers are opening following the October 7 federal major disaster declaration, which made federal assistance available to individuals and communities affected by the storms. Winnebago and Outagamie counties were among those approved for federal Individual Assistance.

Located at UW-Fox at 1655 University Drive in Menasha, the center will have representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration available to answer questions, assist with applications and help residents navigate federal recovery programs.

It will remain open at least 30 days and until further notice. Hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

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The Grand Chute Fire Department Disaster Recovery Center will open Oct. 26 for one week with the same hours.

Residents are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Those who prefer in-person assistance can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to ask questions, get help with applications, check their application status or learn about the appeals process. Residents can also contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

Individuals who have already received assistance from local organizations or other recovery resources are still encouraged to apply. Receiving local assistance does not automatically disqualify survivors from FEMA assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance may help eligible homeowners and renters with temporary housing, essential home repairs and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-related expenses.

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SBA representatives will also be available at the centers to explain federal disaster loan programs and assist applicants.

Businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and eligible private nonprofit organizations may qualify for low-interest disaster loans to help cover disaster-related losses and recovery expenses.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Dec. 7, 2026.

Residents who need transportation assistance to visit a Disaster Recovery Center can contact Make the Ride Happen at 1-866-907-1493 or visit maketheridehappen.org.