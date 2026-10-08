FEMA outlines how to obtain funds from $17.9M approved after July 27 storms

President Donald Trump has approved $17.9 million in federal disaster relief to help Wisconsinites recover from the damage caused by severe storms and tornadoes that impacted the Fox Valley and other parts of Wisconsin July 27.

Wisconsin homeowners and renters in Forest, Outagamie, Vilas, and Winnebago counties with uninsured damage to their primary home, personal property loss or disaster-related emergency needs due to the severe storms and tornadoes on July 27 may now apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA outlined how to obtain assistance.

You should first file an insurance claim: If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

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FEMA Assistance: FEMA may be able to help if you are displaced, have serious needs, need temporary lodging, require basic home repair costs, lost personal property or have other uninsured disaster-caused needs. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or the Spanish language DisasterAssistance.gov/es.

You will need to provide the following information:

Your contact information (phone number, current mailing address, email address, and damaged home address).

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Annual household income.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you need more information or additional help call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 for assistance in multiple languages.

In the coming days, the state of Wisconsin and FEMA will be offering one-on-one support to residents in community spaces and recovery centers around the affected areas.

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If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.