First phase of SSM Health cancer care expansion in Fond du Lac complete

SSM Health has completed the first phase of its $15 million 480 E. Division St. cancer care facility expansion project in Fond du Lac.

SSM Health Cancer Care serves patients from more than 29 counties in Wisconsin.

As part of phase one, the facility now features 20 semi-private treatment bays (previously six) and six private treatment bays (previously four). It also features pharmacy space – four times larger than existing – allowing for increased chemotherapy preparation. A new parking lot is doubling available spaces.

Landscaping includes a healing garden as well as berms along Division Street and Eastgate Place to ensure patient privacy as the expansion features more natural lighting to aid in healing. Patients and family members are also greeted with a new entrance and canopy.

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The enhancements are designed to reduce delays, improve privacy, and create a more healing environment for patients undergoing treatment.

The expansion supports continued growth in cancer services, including medical oncology, hematology and radiation oncology, while enabling the organization to adapt to evolving patient needs and regional health care trends.

The second phase will focus on updating existing exam rooms working toward 20 total exam rooms compared to 11 existing today. It will also introduce a new registration area, and waiting area with fireplace, with the third and final phase introducing a wig boutique off the lobby as well as a massage and acupuncture space.

CD Smith Construction serves as the project’s general contractor with Zimmerman Architectural Group as project designer. Project completion is set for summer 2027.