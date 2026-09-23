FIT4MOM franchise opens in Manitowoc

Founded by Manitowoc resident Ellie Bode, FIT4MOM Manitowoc is welcoming mothers from across the Lakeshore area.

FIT4MOM has more than 1,800 locations nationwide. The franchise combines professionally designed workouts with opportunities for moms to connect, support one another, and build friendships.

“Many people hear about FIT4MOM and think it’s simply an exercise class, but it’s so much more than that,” said Bode. “It’s a community where moms can get out of the house, move their bodies safely and effectively, and build relationships with other women who understand the season of life they’re in.”

Classes are currently held three times each week at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Lighthouse Park in Manitowoc. In the event of rain or temperatures below 50 degrees, classes move indoors to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Each one-hour class is stroller-friendly and designed for mothers at various fitness levels.

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Workouts focus on rebuilding strength after pregnancy through cardio, core, and strength training exercises, with special attention given to pelvic floor and core recovery. Children aged 4 and under must be in a stroller, wagon, or baby carrier. Kids aged 5 and older can sit on a blanket or lawn chair next to their mom while she participates in the workout. Instructors also engage children throughout the class experience, creating an environment that is welcoming for both moms and kids.

Beyond exercise, FIT4MOM Manitowoc offers opportunities for families to connect through field trips, playdates, art activities, and Moms Night Out events.

Bode participated in Progress Lakeshore’s Financial Training for Small Businesses, engaged in one-on-one consultation with Progress Lakeshore about the steps and resources to start a business, and was recently recognized as a winner in Manitowoc County’s Idea Spark local pitch competition.