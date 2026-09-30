Four in Northeast Wisconsin make final 16 for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and BMO announced on Wednesday the Top 16 products advancing in the 11th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Thousands of votes were cast to determine which of the 100+ Wisconsin-made nominated products will go head-to-head in Manufacturing Madness, a tournament-style bracket competition.

2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Top 16:

#1 Seed: 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel by Komatsu | Milwaukee

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#2 Seed: Comfort Unite Back Support by Permobil Inc | New Berlin

#3 Seed: Gravely ZT HD STEALTH 60 by AriensCo | Brillion

#4 Seed: CliC Smart Privacy Glass by Cardinal IG | Tomah

#5 Seed: ORION Cellular Endpoint by Badger Meter | Racine

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#6 Seed: Meltaway Candy Bars by Seroogy’s Chocolates | De Pere

#7 Seed: 4-Post FreeSpan Shelving by Spacesaver Corporation | Fort Atkinson

#8 Seed: LU-Series Lightweight Electric Torque Pump by Enerpac Tool Group | Milwaukee

#9 Seed: Giddings & Lewis Vertical Turning Centers by Fives Giddings & Lewis | Fond du Lac

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#10 Seed: Aspex Printed Wall Protection / GrooveLine by Inpro | Muskego

#11 Seed: Barrel Collection by Muza Sheet Metal Co. | Oshkosh

#12 Seed: Custom Pool Cues by Jacoby Custom Cues | Nekoosa

#13 Seed: Scag Turf Tiger by Metalcraft of Mayville | Mayville

#14 Seed: Carmex by Carma Laboratories, Inc. | Franklin

#15 Seed: M157 Small Arms Fire Control by Vortex | Barneveld

#16 Seed: Help Alert Staff Protection Pendant by RF Technologies | Brookfield

Voting in this first round of the Manufacturing Madness tournament begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 1 and goes through 5 p.m., Oct. 6. Manufacturers, consumers, and the public are encouraged to vote once per day per email address to help determine the Top 8, which will be announced Oct. 7.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day event in Madison on Oct. 27. Learn more and vote at madeinwis.com.