Fox Cities Chamber launching Executive Elevate

The Fox Cities Chamber is launching its next Executive Elevate, a nine-month, in-person experience will provide participants with an opportunity to strengthen their leadership capabilities, broaden their perspectives, and work through the complex challenges facing today’s senior executives.

The program will focus on four core leadership dimensions:

Leading Self

Leading Others

Leading the Business

Executive Peer Advisory

The cohort will be limited to 18 to 20 participants and will be facilitated by Steve Bobowski and Renee Martin.

Bobowski’s career includes leadership roles with Procter & Gamble, Pepsi, Kimberly-Clark, Marvel Entertainment and Riddell Sports, where he served as president. He currently works with CEOs, business owners and senior executives as an executive coach and Vistage Chair and was recognized as a 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 honoree.

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Martin is an experienced executive coach and facilitator who has helped professionals and organizations examine challenges, gain new perspectives and turn insight into practical action. Both facilitators hold leadership and coaching roles with Dale Carnegie Training.

Session dates are: Nov. 2, Dec. 7, Jan. 5, February 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, and a TBD date in July. Each session will run from 6-8:30 p.m.

For additional information or to register, visit 2026-2027 Executive Elevate – Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce