Fox Cities Chamber offers business resources and workspace in wake of tornado

A tornado heavily damaged homes and businesses in the Fox Cities July 27 including in Appleton, Fox Crossing and Menasha.

To help businesses and individuals navigate the days ahead, the Fox Cities Chamber has created a disaster recovery resource page with information and assistance available throughout the region.

Businesses affected by the storm are encouraged to contact the chamber for assistance. There is temporary workspace available and the chamber can help connect you with business resources and other forms of support as needed. Call 920.734.7101 or email info@foxcc.net.

The chamber will continue updating this page as additional resources become available.