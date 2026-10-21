Fox Cities Chamber offers internship hub

The Fox Cities Chamber has launched a new online internship hub designed to connect students and emerging talent with local employers offering internship opportunities.

The new resource features a growing list of Fox Cities Chamber member businesses offering internships, making it easier for students to explore opportunities and connect directly with employers. Listings are organized alphabetically and link to participating employers’ websites, where prospective interns can learn more and apply.

The chamber is encouraging businesses, educators, and community members to share the new hub with students and anyone exploring internship opportunities. Chamber members can still add their internship opportunities to the hub. Any current Fox Cities Chamber member offering internships now or in the future is encouraged to participate by emailing the following information to marketing@foxcc.net:

Company name

Link to application or additional information

Contact name and email for Chamber records

The online hub will continue to grow as additional employers submit their information, creating an ongoing resource for students seeking opportunities in the Fox Cities.

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Visit Fox Cities Internship Opportunities – Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce to explore the online internship hub.