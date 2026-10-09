Fox Cities Chamber to host panel discussion on economy

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce will host a panel that will examine state and regional economic conditions.

Navigating the Local Economy will be held 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Dec. 9, at the Fox Valley Technical College DJ Bordini Center.

Panelists will include John W. Miller, Secretary & CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation; John Breitinger, Real Estate Development Advisory Lead at Colliers; Jason Monnett, President of WBD, Inc. It will be moderated by Nina Sparano. The conversation will draw on expertise spanning economic development, commercial real estate, business financing, and entrepreneurship to help you make informed decisions for the year ahead.

Purchase tickets here: 2026 Navigating the Local Economy – Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce

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Cost: $50 for Chamber Members | $65 for Non-Members

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Seats are limited so reserve your spot today!