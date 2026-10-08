Fox Talk: Marketing on a Budget

The Fox Cities Chamber will host its final Fox Talk seminar of 2026, “Marketing on a Budget,” from 8 to 9:30 a.m., Nov. 18, at Community First Credit Union, 1575 Dresang Way, Neenah.

The seminar will provide businesses of all sizes with practical strategies for using marketing to reach customers and grow their bottom line, without requiring a large marketing budget.

Presented by Maria Nelson, president, and Meagan Hardwick, vice president, of Red Shoes Inc., the seminar will focus on ways businesses can make the most of the marketing resources they already have while identifying opportunities for low- and no-cost marketing.

“Marketing on a Budget” is designed for businesses looking for practical, attainable ways to strengthen their marketing efforts and make strategic decisions about where to invest their time and resources.

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Register at: https://members.foxcc.net/chamber-events/Details/2026-fox-talks-marketing-on-a-budget-1907413?sourceTypeId=Website.