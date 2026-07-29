Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance seeks business award nominations

Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance is calling on Northeast Wisconsin businesses to be recognized for the work they’re doing to protect local water resources.

Many businesses don’t realize that everyday operational choices count as meaningful contributions to watershed health. Examples include:

Improving stormwater management through green infrastructure, rain gardens, permeable pavement, native landscaping, or other practices that reduce runoff

Conserving water through operational efficiency, water reuse, equipment upgrades, or reduced wastewater impacts

Restoring or protecting natural resources such as wetlands, shorelines, streams, or forests that improve water quality and increase water storage

Investing in innovative technologies, products, or business practices that improve water quality or promote conservation

Supporting watershed stewardship through employee volunteerism, community partnerships, education, or financial investment in local conservation efforts

These efforts demonstrate that protecting water resources also supports a stronger economy, healthier communities, and a more resilient future for Northeast Wisconsin.

Recipients will be honored at Happiest Hour, Fox-Wolf’s third annual celebration marking the organization’s 35th anniversary, Oct. 1 at The Hillside at Plamann Park in Appleton. Nominations close Aug. 9, and recipients will be notified by August 21. Submit a nomination: forms.gle/HyYtxpk5ZyjgEnc78