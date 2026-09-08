FVTC and UW-Oshkosh agreement expands business program transfers

Students pursuing business-related degrees at Fox Valley Technical College now have four new opportunities to continue their education at University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh through newly signed articulation agreements.

The agreements establish transfer pathways for graduates of FVTC’s Associate of Applied Science degree programs in accounting, finance, business management and marketing.

Under the agreements, students can transfer 60 or more credits into corresponding Bachelor of Business Administration programs at UW-Oshkosh’s College of Business, Arts and Communication.

Specifically:

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FVTC Accounting graduates can transfer into UW-Oshkosh’s BBA Accounting major.

FVTC Finance graduates can transfer into the BBA Finance major.

FVTC Business Management graduates can transfer into the BBA Management major with an Entrepreneurship emphasis.

‘FVTC Marketing graduates can transfer into the BBA Marketing major.

The new agreements build on a longstanding partnership between FVTC and UW-Oshkosh. The institutions already offer many general transfer pathways as well as program specific pathways for students in aviation management, education, engineering technology, fire and emergency response management, and nursing.