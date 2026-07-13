FVTC receives $981,000 workforce training grant

Fox Valley Technical College received a Workforce Advancement Training grant from the Wisconsin Technical College System.

The grant, totaling nearly $981,000, will support customized training programs designed to upskill employees and enhance business performance across Northeast Wisconsin.

The WAT grants will fund training in several key areas such as leadership and quality excellence, transportation technologies, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial maintenance. Each training program will have an emphasis on both technical skills and career pathways.

“These grant funds help us provide targeted training solutions that address the evolving needs of employers across our region,” said Kari Meixl, Director of Business & Industry Services at FVTC. “By reducing financial barriers to workforce development, the grants make it easier for organizations to invest in their employees, strengthen skills and remain competitive in a rapidly changing economy.”

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For more information about training opportunities through FVTC’s Business & Industry Services, visit fvtc.edu/bis, call (920) 735-2525, or email bi.services@fvtc.edu