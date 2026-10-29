FVTC students recognized nationally for life-saving effort

Five Fox Valley Technical College EMS students and instructor Traci Blondeau will travel to Washington, D.C., in November to be honored through the American Ambulance Association’s Stars of Life program, which recognizes EMS professionals who have made a meaningful impact in their communities.

The recognition stems from an EMT class earlier this year when longtime EMS instructor Karl Arps suffered a cardiac arrest while role-playing a patient experiencing a heart attack. Faced with an actual medical emergency, students Sofie DeValk, Jacob James, Logan Lehrer, Benjamin Marsh and Anela Riehl immediately put their training into action alongside Blondeau.

Their quick response and teamwork helped save Arps’ life.

The group will be recognized during the Stars of Life Medal Breakfast Nov. 16 as part of a three-day national event that includes recognition ceremonies, meetings with members of Congress and an awards banquet celebrating EMS professionals from across the country.

Advertisement

Arps will also take part in the Washington, D.C., event, sharing remarks about the experience and personally presenting recognition awards to the students and instructor whose actions helped save his life.