GB Chamber launches Ideas Into Impact series

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is launching Ideas Into Impact, a new thought leadership series.

“Our members have told us they want to hear from industry leaders about key topics impacting the region in a setting that emphasizes learning, informed dialogue and meaningful discussion,” said Lara Fritts, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber. “Each event will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear from industry experts, engage in conversation and gain a deeper understanding of issues impacting the community.”

The inaugural Ideas Into Impact event will focus on transportation and take place Oct. 14, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at The Mauthe Center. The program will feature three experts in the transportation industry:

Nyika Allen, Airport Director/Executive Managing Director, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

Bryan Lipke, Systems Planning & Operations Section Manager, Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Mark A. Walter, Business Development Manager, Port Green Bay

The event will begin with networking and breakfast, followed by featured presentations from Allen, Lipke and Walter. The program will then transition into an interactive panel, giving attendees an opportunity to engage with the speakers and explore transportation issues relevant to the Greater Green Bay region.

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For more information or to register, visit Ideas Into Impact: Transportation.