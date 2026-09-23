Get to know Community Clothes Closet Development Director Karissa Buck

Get to know Karissa Buck, Development director, Community Clothes Closet

Karissa Buck fell in love with nonprofit work during a college internship at Big Brothers Big Sisters. After working in sales, she returned to the nonprofit sector, including roles with Fox Valley Humane Association and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, before joining Community Clothes Closet in January 2025.

The Menasha‑based organization provides free clothing through referrals from social service agencies, schools, churches and other organizations. After an EF‑3 tornado struck the area July 27, Community Clothes Closet received an outpouring of support — including 9,000 bags of donated goods — forcing it to temporarily close to donations.

Tell us about the community response to the Menasha tornado recovery.

Seeing the response to something so devastating that is affecting so many people that others know has been incredible. We were open the day after the tornado. We still had our volunteers showing up, giving everything that they have as well. We opened our doors up to anyone affected by the tornado. As far as donations go, it was such an outpouring of love. We had people traveling two hours‑plus with full SUVs and pickup trucks and U‑Hauls. We were full within three days. We had to move 124 pallets off site so that we could sort everything we have. We have served over 3,200 individuals with over 44,000 items.

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You expanded your traveling closet into Shawano in June. What is the traveling closet, and how does it work?

We serve six rural and underserved locations — Oshkosh, Berlin, Waupaca, Clintonville, Chilton, and now, Shawano. We pack our 16‑foot box truck full of Z‑Racks, and we bring those items directly into those communities. Clothing insecurity isn’t just a thing that’s happening now because of the tornado; this has been happening for such a long time, affecting 41% of households in the Fox Valley region.

Why do you think the need is growing now?

Oftentimes, when people are thinking between rent, groceries, utilities, medical expenses, clothing is the first thing that is like, “Well, I could probably do without fresh underwear or new socks.” But so much research is out there that clothing is not just something you wear; it’s something that makes you feel good — going into an interview or your first day of school or just among your peers.

What are your primary needs now?

Bedding. That’s inclusive of sheets, blankets, towels and washcloths. And then new underwear, bras. Also sleeping bags, just because we know with this [tornado] aftermath, that most likely is going to be increasing the amount of homelessness, and we’re going to be facing some colder months soon.