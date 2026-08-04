Get to know Dylan Demmith

Dylan Demmith, Alder, Marinette City Council, and UW‑Madison student

Dylan Demmith was just 17 years old when he began his campaign for Marinette City Council, turning 18 shortly before the election and winning his seat while still attending Marinette High School. Demmith will enter the University of Wisconsin‑Madison this fall, studying political science and public administration.

Growing up in Marinette in a family of six, Demmith participated in youth sports, band and school leadership organizations — including serving as class president — giving him “a deep appreciation for the community and the people who call it home.”

Insight: What sparked your interest in running for the Marinette City Council?

Demmith: My interest in running for city council grew from years of community involvement and leadership. Through my service as the city council student senate representative and my Badger Boys State experience as secretary of state, I gained firsthand experience with local government and saw how decisions made at the local level directly impact residents’ daily lives. I realized that many young people wanted to be involved in their communities but often felt disconnected from the decision‑making process. Ultimately, I ran because I care deeply about Marinette and wanted to be part of shaping its future.

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You were elected with more than 70% of the vote. How did you win over voters?

I focused on listening. Throughout the campaign, I spent countless hours talking with residents, knocking on doors, attending community events, and hearing directly from people about their concerns and ideas. While my age was something many people noticed, I worked hard to show voters that I was prepared, informed and committed to serving the community.

What are some of the key issues of interest or concern for you and why?

Economic development is one of my top priorities. I want to see Marinette continue attracting investment, supporting local businesses, and creating opportunities that encourage young people and families to build their futures here. Additionally, improving recreational opportunities and environmental stewardship, including concerns surrounding PFAS, are important because they affect public health and quality of life.

What do you hope others learn from your participation in the democratic process at a young age?

I hope others learn that age should never be a barrier to civic engagement. Democracy works best when people from different backgrounds, experiences and generations are involved. If my experience encourages even one young person to become more engaged in public service or local government, I would consider that a success.