Grassroots group forms in response to ‘Big Tech’ developments

To help inform Wisconsin residents about technology developments, including large AI data centers, comedian Charlie Berens and a team of fellow Wisconsinites are launching a new nonpartisan organization called Build Wisconsin Better.

The organization will connect residents with like-minded grassroots organizations as they assess the impact of “Big Tech” development proposals.

Berens said he got the idea to form Build Wisconsin Better after posting his first video about Port Washington’s hyperscale data center last year and subsequently being inundated with people asking how they can help.

“Think of this as a potluck,” Berens said in a press release. “Whatever you got, bring it to the table. We’re looking for skills, information, ideas and donations. Everyone’s invited. Even Bears fans.”