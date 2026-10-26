Green Bay Converting continues recovery

Green Bay Converting said in an update that it continues to restart production in phases following a fire March 16 during a blizzard that destroyed a, 800,000-square-foot warehouse and inventory.

Cleaning and remediation of production equipment and facility were completed in June and production has been phased in since then. A statement from the company said that operating without an adjacent warehouse has mage production considerably more complex, but staff has managed it well and customers remain committed to the company.

Rebuilding the warehouse is underway. The foundation has been poured, and the new building will have a comparable footprint to the one we lost. Construction to be complete in the second half of 2027.