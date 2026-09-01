Green Bay is Building momentum: the power of partnership

Communities often celebrate success through new developments, construction cranes and investment dollars. But those metrics don’t explain how lasting momentum is created.

In Green Bay, momentum is built through partnership and meaningful collaboration.

As development becomes more complex and financing more challenging, successful projects require more than a willing developer or a favorable market. They require communities willing to collaborate, solve problems and invest with the private sector. The City of Green Bay has embraced that role, creating an environment where public and private partners transform ambitious ideas into successful developments.

The city’s collaborative approach isn’t limited to one type of development or one type of partnership. Instead, it adapts to the unique needs of each project. Whether serving as a strategic financial partner, a co‑developer on a transformative public‑private initiative or bringing together multiple partners to create an entirely new neighborhood, the city’s role is guided by the same objective: helping great projects succeed.

Advertisement

NOVA Green Bay demonstrates how the city can support private investment by providing targeted financial assistance while allowing an experienced developer to lead project delivery. Through this partnership, the city and New Land Enterprises have transformed a key downtown lot into a vibrant mixed‑use development. Now welcoming residents, this development features 269 apartments, luxury amenities and a prime commercial opportunity in the heart of downtown.

“Building NOVA in downtown Green Bay would not have been possible without the public‑private partnership between the city and New Land. The success of the development is a direct result of collaboration, trust, open communication and innovative problem‑solving … We could not have asked for a better civic partner,” said Joey Wisniewski, senior development coordinator, New Land Enterprises.

Across the Fox River on South Broadway, the Fire Station Flats and Fire Station #3 represent a different kind of partnership. Rather than simply supporting a private development, the city is an active partner in delivering a transformative redevelopment project that combines 85 affordable apartments, a new fire station, environmental remediation and green infrastructure. The city and General Capital Group LLC have assembled funding, navigated environmental and financing challenges, and prepared for construction on a project that will enhance housing opportunities, public safety and neighborhood connectivity. The site has undergone environmental remediation and is prepared for vertical construction this fall, with a public greenway connecting adjacent neighborhoods to the riverfront.

“The city has rolled up its sleeves and worked directly with us as a strategic partner to uncover financial resources, creatively solve complex structuring issues and advocate for the project throughout the process … With a partner like the City of Green Bay, transformational projects have an opportunity to become reality in these challenging times,” said Sig Strautmanis, General Capital Group LLC.

Advertisement

Built on a foundation of trust, Green Bay’s willingness to partner is its ultimate competitive advantage. That philosophy extends beyond individual developments to include multi‑partner neighborhood creation. At the JBS site, the city is leading the creation of a new mixed‑income neighborhood by coordinating public infrastructure and collaborating with multiple partners to deliver workforce and affordable housing, single‑family homeownership opportunities, a destination park and an urban farm. It reflects the same belief that successful communities aren’t built by any one entity, but rather they’re driven by trust and collaboration among the development team.

Whether celebrating completed projects like NOVA Green Bay, breaking ground on new initiatives like Fire Station Flats and Fire Station #3 or laying the foundation for Green Bay’s newest neighborhood, every successful partnership strengthens confidence, attracts new investment and creates momentum for what comes next.

We invite you to partner with us.

CONTACT

City of Green Bay

920‑448‑3000

greenbaywi.gov