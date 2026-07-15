Green Bay receives $500,000 brownfield grant

The city of Green Bay received a $500,000 Brownfields Community-wide Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“This is grant award is great news for Green Bay and will allow us to continue revitalizing key areas of our community in the years ahead,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “The city has a longstanding and constructive relationship with the EPA and its Brownfields Program, which has enabled us to redevelop numerous formerly contaminated sites and repurpose them for public benefit and enhanced property value.”

The grant will allow municipal staff to comprehensively assess properties that may be hindered by the presence or potential presence of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants. By identifying and addressing these historical environmental challenges, Green Bay can safely transition underutilized spaces back into productive community assets.

“This $500,000 grant represents a vital step forward in our efforts to foster a sustainable, healthy, and resilient Green Bay.” says Rebecca Finco, Senior Economic Development Specialist. “By assessing and planning for the cleanup of these brownfield sites, we are not only addressing legacy environmental concerns but also clearing the path for meaningful neighborhood revitalization and economic development opportunities.”