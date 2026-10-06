Green Bay sustainability showcase Oct. 15

The Green Bay Business & Community Sustainability Showcase Oct. 15 will celebrate the accomplishments of the 2026 Green Bay Sustainable Business Accelerator, made possible through funding from the Daybreak Fun.

The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Discover Green Bay. Advance registration is encouraged: Sustainable Business Council.

It will share key lessons learned about sustainability readiness among local businesses. Participants will gain insight into the opportunities and challenges organizations face when pursuing sustainability initiatives and explore ways to build momentum for future action.

“Building a more sustainable and resilient region requires collaboration across businesses, community organizations, educational institutions, and local governments,” said Jessy Servi Ortiz, Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council. “This event is an opportunity to reflect on what we’ve learned, recognize the organizations helping move our region forward, and invite the broader community to participate in what’s next.”

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Attendees will be among the first to receive access to a new Nature-Based Solutions Toolkit, designed to provide practical guidance and resources for organizations interested in incorporating sustainability and environmental stewardship into their operations and decision-making processes.

The event will also feature the public introduction of Cool Choices, a community engagement initiative that encourages businesses, schools, municipalities, nonprofits, and residents to take meaningful actions that contribute to a stronger and more sustainable community.

During the event, organizers will recognize businesses and partner organizations that contributed to the success of the Green Bay Sustainable Business Accelerator, including support from local community and economic development partners. Attendees will also have an opportunity to network with regional leaders and explore new opportunities for collaboration.