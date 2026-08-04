Green Lake Ball raises $575,000

The Lake Ball in Green Lake Aug. 1 raised $575,000 for the Green Lake Association.

“For 75 years, each generation has asked ‘What does Green Lake need from us now?’” said Stephanie Prellwitz, CEO of the Green Lake Association. “The challenges we see today, including harmful algae blooms, remind us that the work of caring for this lake is far from finished. A legacy we can all be proud of is leaving future generations a Green Lake that is healthier than the one we know today.”

The Lake Ball, presented by Craig and Katie Culver and benefiting the Green Lake Association, included the 75 Tribute Challenge, which invited supporters to honor a person or tradition that shaped their connection to Green Lake. The challenge was launched through a $75,000 challenge gift from Doug and Diane Oberhelman.

At Saturday’s event, the Pregont Family doubled the Oberhelman’s impact with an additional matching gift of $75,000. Their collective leadership inspired others to share their own tribute stories and gifts, filling a Legacy Wall with dozens of names and stories to meet the challenge.

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“It is absolutely incumbent on all of us to make sure that we do all that we can to preserve that lake and get it back to what it was,” said Doug Oberhelman. “Bigger projects than this have been done and accomplished around the world, and I know we can do it here in Green Lake as well.”

Community members interested in participating in the 75 Tribute Challenge or learning moreabout the Green Lake Association’s work to protect and restore Green Lake are encouraged to visit greenlakeassociation.org/lakeball2026 or call (920) 294-6480.