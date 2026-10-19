Ground broken for 32-acre subdivision in Plymouth

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO & Executive Director Elmer Moore, Jr., joined local officials for the groundbreaking of the new Scholar’s Ridge housing development in Plymouth.

Scholar’s Ridge is the third subdivision developed through the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation’s Housing Initiative, which is creating 600 entry-level affordable single family homes to address the region’s critical housing shortage.

Located on 32-acres along Pleasant View Road in Plymouth, the Scholar’s Ridge development will bring 102 new single-family homes to the community.

Developed through the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation’s Housing Initiative, the subdivision will include affordable, single-family homes. Sheboygan County used American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to acquire the land, and it is supported by private donors of the Forward Fund (Sargento, Masters Gallery Foods, Kohler, and Johnsonville), a WHEDA Infrastructure Access Loan (the first of its kind for single family housing), and funds from the city of Plymouth.

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The development is being funded with a $3.4 million Infrastructure Access Loan, administered by WHEDA. The funding is one of three loan programs (Vacancy-to-Vitality, Infrastructure Access, and Restore Main Street) which were created through bipartisan legislation signed by Gov. Evers in 2023 and supported by $525 million—the largest state investment in workforce housing in state history—provided by the 2023-25 Biennial Budget.

To date, these three programs have supported nearly 3,500 workforce housing units statewide, building on the Evers Administration’s long-standing efforts to expand access to affordable housing. All told, since 2019, more than 35,000 housing units have been built to address the needs of Wisconsin’s workforce, families, seniors, and communities.