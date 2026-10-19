Habitat for Humanity announces it will build 17 homes in new Fox Crossing neighborhood

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity will break ground for Horizon Crossing, a new 56-home mixed-income neighborhood and the largest single-site project the organization has undertaken to date.

The development is made possible through the support of leading sponsors Community First Credit Union and local philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus. It will be completed alongside private developer Tom McHugh Construction.

Horizon Crossing will be located in the village of Fox Crossing just south of Highway 10 between Clayton Avenue and Irish Road. The neighborhood will include 39 market-rate homes built by Tom McHugh Construction and 17 zero-interest mortgage homes built by Fox Cities Habitat through its Homebuyer Program.

Currently, about half of the Fox Cities Habitat homes in Horizon Crossing already have families selected to live there. The construction of market-rate houses will begin this fall and work on the Fox Cities Habitat homes is set to begin in 2027.

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“As the need for housing grows and the availability of land to build becomes harder to come by, we continue to expand ways in which we can serve the community,” said John Weyenberg, president of Fox Cities Habitat. “Partnering with Tom McHugh Construction and the generous support of area donors and volunteers helps us maximize time and efficiencies that will result in 17 brand-new first-time homeowners and dozens more who will be able to acquire market-rate housing. It has been proven that these mixed-income neighborhoods help to support not only homebuyers through our program but also the community at large.”

Residents of Horizon Crossing will have convenient access to Highway 10, nearby parks and surrounding neighborhoods. In recognition of the project’s key sponsors, two of the development’s main streets will be named after them: Nienhaus Way and Meraki Way.

“We’re proud to partner with Fox Cities Habitat in developing Horizon Crossing, bringing much needed housing to the area, ” said Cathie Tierney, CEO of Community First Credit Union. “Homeownership is about so much more than having a place to live. It’s about security, stability and feeling connected to your community. We’re excited to help make that opportunity possible for more families and to see this neighborhood take shape.”

Mary Beth Nienhaus, a retired teacher and longtime community philanthropist, said, “I’m incredibly proud to be teaming up with Fox Cities Habitat once again to help address the critical need for affordable housing in our area in such an innovative way.”

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For more information about Fox Cities Habitat, its homebuyer programs, or how you can get involved, visit foxcitieshabitat.org.