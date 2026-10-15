Construction & Real EstateTravel & Hospitality

Hampton Inn & Suites to be built in Sheboygan

Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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A four-story, 91-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel will be built at 3950 N. Marquette Circle in the town of Sheboygan, according to BizTimes Milwaukee.

The hotel will be built within the 99-acre North Town mixed-use development by Sheboygan-based North Town Partners. The Hampton Inn & Suites hotel will be built next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton Sheboygan hotel in the North Town development.

In addition, The Villas at North Town, a 48-unit condominium development with 24 buildings will also be built within the North Town development.

The Hampton Inn & Suites will be built by West Bend-based American Companies. Coralville, Iowa-based hotel management company Kinseth Hospitality Companies is also a partner with the project.

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Construction is set to be completed by July 2027. 

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