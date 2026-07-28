Here are some storm recovery resources and opportunities to help

Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency as communities throughout eastern Wisconsin experienced severe storms July 27, that resulted in at least one confirmed tornado with preliminary surveys indicating EF3 damage in the Menasha/Appleton area.

We’re learning more about ways to find support — or give support — to communities impacted by the tornado.

What if I need help or support?

The United Way Fox Cities 211 line is open for resources, or to report storm damage.

The American Red Cross has set up a reception center at Christ the Rock Community Church. The space is available for anyone in need of a safe place to stay, a meal or a charging station. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to find support.

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Calvary Bible Church is open from 8:00 am – 9 p.m. Tuesday. They will offer water, snacks, AC, and a place to take shelter. The church is also working on collecting supplies. You can learn more about that here.

The Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau has shared a current hotel list for displaced residents seeking lodging because of the severe storms that impacted the Fox Cities.

Menasha officials are sharing how you can make the biggest impact, including opportunities to volunteer and donate needed items.

How can I volunteer my time?

Volunteer Fox Cities has created a sign-up page for community members interested in helping with storm response and recovery efforts.

Tornado Volunteer Standby List | Get Connected – Volunteer Fox Cities

At this time, volunteers are being placed on standby while response needs are identified.

Please do not report directly to damaged areas unless you have been assigned through an organized volunteer effort.

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Can I donate food or drink?

Anyone with a food truck, prepared food, or drinking water who would like to support the response should report to the north parking lot of the former UW–Oshkosh Fox Cities campus.

All bottled water, emergency supplies, and other donations should be dropped off at the campus entrance next to the Barlow Planetarium.

What’s the best route to get there?

Menasha Officials suggest you use the Highway 441 Oneida Street exit, then:

Travel south on Oneida Street

Turn west onto Midway Road

Enter the campus donation area

Return east on Midway Road

Travel north on Oneida Street to return to Highway 441

Follow posted signs and staff directions.