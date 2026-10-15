Here’s what happens when you apply for FEMA help

Wisconsin residents affected by the July 27, storms and tornadoes can now apply for FEMA assistance until Dec. 7, 2026. Submitting an application is an initial step in your FEMA process.

After You Apply

You will receive a nine-digit FEMA application number. Keep this number in a safe place and refer to it whenever you contact FEMA.

Your application will be reviewed. FEMA may contact you by phone, text, email, mail, or through your online account if more information is needed.

If you haven’t applied yet, the fastest way to do so is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or the Spanish language DisasterAssistance.gov/es. You can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

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A Home Inspection

Within ten days of applying for assistance, you may be contacted by an inspector to schedule an appointment at the address where damage was reported.

Here’s what to expect:

A FEMA inspector will contact you using the phone number you provided. The contact may come from an unfamiliar or restricted number. Be sure to answer or call back so your application can move forward.

When the FEMA inspector contacts you, write down their name, date of contact, date and time of appointment and the inspector’s phone number.

Inspectors will show official FEMA photo identification when they arrive at your home. You should always ask to see identification.

There is no cost for a FEMA inspection. Inspectors will never ask for money, banking information, or payment of any kind.

During the inspection, you or your co-applicant should be present to:

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Confirm your identity, home ownership (if applicable) and occupancy,

Provide a list of household occupants living in the home at the time of disaster,

Supply any insurance documents requested by the inspector,

Walk the inspector through the damaged areas or show documentation of damage and describe your losses.

If you are unable to meet with the inspector, you can designate someone else to meet with the inspector on your behalf. You must provide FEMA with a copy of this written designation. If you have already started repairs, photos and receipts can help show the damage that occurred.

After the Home Inspection

Information gathered during the inspection is only one of several criteria used by FEMA to determine eligibility for assistance. If you have questions after your inspection, please call FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362.

You will receive information explaining FEMA’s eligibility decision within 10 days after the inspector’s visit. To receive updates and notifications faster, create an online DisasterAssistance.gov account after applying for FEMA assistance.

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Learn more about FEMA’s inspection process by visiting the Home Inspections page.