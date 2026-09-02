Hockey returns to Lambeau Field, bringing winter tourism opportunity to Green Bay

College hockey will return to Lambeau Field in February, bringing three of the sport’s most accomplished programs to Green Bay for a doubleheader that state and local officials say could generate additional tourism and business activity across the region.

The Green Bay Packers, Travel Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and TEG Sport announced the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027.

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will face the Michigan Wolverines, while the Wisconsin women’s team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be the first college hockey played at Lambeau Field since 2006, when Wisconsin defeated Ohio State, 4-2.

Travel Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s tourism brand, is the title sponsor of the event. The sponsorship is part of an effort to use major sporting events to drive visitation and economic activity in Wisconsin.

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“This is a major moment for our Badgers, for Titletown, and for the state of Wisconsin, and we are thrilled that our administration could help champion the historic return of hockey to Lambeau once again for a matchup the likes of which hasn’t been seen in a generation,” Gov. Evers said in a release. “Much like our UW Badgers have seen back-to-back championship wins, we’ve seen back-to-back-to-back-to-back record-breaking years for Wisconsin tourism, and big events like this help ensure that success continues. This historic faceoff will help bring in big bucks for the local businesses and economies by bringing together Badger fans, hockey fans, and sports fans from across the Midwest right here in Green Bay.”

Wisconsin’s tourism industry generated a record-high $27 billion in total economic impact in 2025, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The state recorded 117.9 million visits, while tourism generated more than $1.7 billion in state and local revenue and supported more than 183,000 jobs.

The Frozen Tundra Faceoff also will take place during a February weekend in which no major events have ever taken place at Lambeau Field, giving college hockey an opportunity to take center stage during the winter season.

Visitors can use TravelWisconsin.com to find attractions, winter activities, spas and local dining in the area, with the goal of encouraging fans to extend their trips around the event.

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“We are proud to welcome college hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in more than 20 years for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff,” Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said in a release. “With three storied programs and two highly anticipated matchups, this doubleheader will give fans a rare opportunity to experience hockey at historic Lambeau Field and bring an exciting winter event to Green Bay.”

The event will feature significant championship history. Wisconsin and Michigan enter the men’s matchup with 15 combined NCAA championships, while the women’s match features the two programs that have shaped the sport’s recent national title picture. The Wisconsin and Ohio State women’s programs have combined to win the last seven NCAA championships and have met in each of the last four national championship games, with the Badgers winning three and the Buckeyes claiming one.

Lambeau Field, which seats 81,041, opened in 1957 and is the oldest continually operating stadium built for an NFL team. The Packers and Travel Wisconsin designated the stadium a “Wonder of Wisconsin” in 2025, recognizing sites of natural, historic and cultural significance.

Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday, Sept. 9, with general ticket sales beginning Friday, Sept. 11.

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Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff Schedule :

Saturday, February 20, 2027

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Game 1: Ohio State University Buckeyes at University of Wisconsin Badgers (Women’s)

Game 2: University of Michigan Wolverines at University of Wisconsin Badgers (Men’s)