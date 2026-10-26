HWCC Business Awards recognizes Hmong and Asian business owners and leaders

The 20th Annual HWCC Business Awards drew more than 300 Hmong and Asian business owners, professionals, and community leaders from across Wisconsin.
2026 Business Award Winners & Runner-Ups:
- Business of the Year: Winner, Kid Boogie Down | Runner-Up, K Barber Shop
- Emerging Small Business of the Year: Winner, MochiUnni | Runner-Up, Your Mechanic Shop
- New Business Startup of the Year: Winner, Vang Creative Studios | Runner-Up, Bright Deli
- Professional of the Year (40 & Over): Winner, Ziming Wu | Runner-Up, Tou Long Yang
- Young Professional of the Year (39 & Under): Winner, May See Yang | Runner-Up, Xai Xiong
- People’s Choice Best Bite: Winner, MochiUnni | Runner-Up, Pâte à Choux