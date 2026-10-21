I-41 Southbridge interchange to open next week

Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman and Brown County community leaders, celebrated the completion of the new Interstate 41 and Southbridge Road interchange in Brown County, as well as adjacent roadway projects which are part of Brown County’s South Bridge Connector project.

The I-41 and Southbridge Road interchange is anticipated to open next week.

For decades, local leaders advocated for a new highway connection in Brown County and the construction of a bridge across the Fox River in De Pere. In 2019, the Evers Administration committed to funding and building the Southbridge interchange as part of the I-41 expansion project. Through the 2023-2025 biennial budget, Brown County received $50 million in bonding to build the South Bridge Connector as a link between De Pere, Ledgeview, and Green Bay.

The I-41 Project began in April 2024 to reconstruct and expand 23 miles of interstate from four to six lanes between WIS 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) in Appleton and County F (Scheuring Rd.) in De Pere. The new interchange connects I-41 with Brown County’s South Bridge Connector project and will bolster regional connectivity and improve access for residents, commuters, and businesses. The new interchange includes multi-lane roundabouts and a shared-use path along the north side of Southbridge Road.

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“Projects of this scale are only possible through strong partnerships, collaboration, and a shared vision for progress,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “Brown County is deeply grateful to our federal and state partners for their support in incorporating the South Bridge Connector Project into the interstate system and providing the funding for this critical interchange. Their commitment and investment have been instrumental in advancing a project over a half-century in the making.”