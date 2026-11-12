Idaho company acquires Door County RV resort

Open Road Resorts, headquartered in Idaho, has acquired Rustic Timbers Door County Camping in Egg Harbor.

The acquisition brings ORR’s portfolio to 11 parks and marks the company’s entry into Wisconsin.

Set on 80 acres just three miles south of Egg Harbor, Rustic Timbers offers a wooded setting with RV sites, seasonal accommodations, and 20 rustic and deluxe cabins.

“We’re excited to welcome Rustic Timbers into the Open Road Resorts family and establish our first destination in Wisconsin,” said Chase Becker, Co-Founder of Open Road Resorts. “Door County offers a wonderful combination of outdoor recreation, small-town charm, and opportunities to spend time together. Rustic Timbers puts guests in the heart of that experience, with a beautiful setting and plenty to enjoy right at the campground.”

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The park’s amenities include a heated swimming pool, waterslide, two jumping pillows, playgrounds, pickleball, and a camp store. Guests can also enjoy the Pickled Egg Pub & Grub, scheduled activities, and the convenience of on-site laundry and bathhouses.

“Rustic Timbers brings together many of the qualities we look for in a park: a great location, a range of ways to stay, and amenities that give guests a reason to spend more time together,” said Jim Omstrom, Co-Founder of Open Road Resorts. “As we grow, our focus remains on welcoming hospitality and a consistently great guest experience. We look forward to bringing that approach to Rustic Timbers while celebrating the character that makes the park special.”

Rustic Timbers has transitioned its reservation system to Campspot, becoming the ninth park in the Open Road Resorts portfolio to use the platform. Reservations for the 2027 camping season will open on Jan. 4, 2027. Guests can find park details and booking information on the park’s new website at openroadresorts.com/rustic-timbers.

The acquisition continues Open Road Resorts’ expansion into established vacation destinations and broadens the choices available to guests across its growing portfolio.

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Open Road Resorts was founded in 2019 by Chase Becker and Jim Omstrom.