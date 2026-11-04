Input sought for Door County housing study

The Door County Economic Development Corporation is conducting a countywide housing study aimed at better understanding housing experiences, challenges, and opportunities throughout Door County.

Community input will play a critical role in helping identify housing priorities and shaping recommendations. Because employers and residents often experience housing issues differently, DCEDC is offering separate opportunities for each group to provide input.

Beginning next week, employers are invited to participate in facilitated discussions focused on housing-related challenges and opportunities affecting local businesses, including workforce attraction and retention.

Beginning in December, residents will have the opportunity to participate in community sessions about their housing experiences, concerns, and priorities.

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Door County residents and business leaders are encouraged to review the registration form and sign up for the session location that best matches their geographic area and perspective as either an employer or resident.

A countywide housing survey will be released shortly and will provide an additional opportunity for employers and residents to share their experiences and perspectives.