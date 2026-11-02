Insight Creative, Inc. under new ownership

Green Bay communications agency Insight Creative, Inc. is under new ownership.

After 38 years in business, Insight Creative President Jim von Hoff is retiring and has sold the business to longtime employee and former Vice President Niki Petit.

“Selling the company to someone who knows our clients, culture and vision was extremely important to me,” said Insight Creative founder Jim von Hoff. “For more than two decades, Niki has demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a deep understanding of what makes Insight special. I have absolute confidence that the company will reach new heights under Niki’s ownership.”

Petit joined Insight as an account manager in 2005 and advanced to director of business development in 2015 before being promoted to vice president in 2023. Now, as owner and president, she will lead the agency into its next chapter.

Advertisement

“After 21 years at Insight, I’m incredibly proud to be the next owner of the company,” she shared. “Insight has built a reputation for providing sound marketing advice, delivering creative content and being a good steward of clients’ marketing dollars.”

As a full-service creative communications agency, Insight serves clients across a variety of industries throughout Northeast Wisconsin and around the globe.

Petit said she intends to carry forward what Jim and his late wife, Monica von Hoff, started in 1988.

“With the help of our talented team, I’m committed to continuing that legacy while looking ahead to what’s next,” she shared. “I’m excited to build on the strong foundation they created.”