Insight on Business names 2026 Executive Excellence honorees and inaugural Executive of the Year

Seventeen executives and senior leaders from across Northeast Wisconsin have been named 2026 Executive Excellence honorees by Insight on Business, recognizing leadership in their organizations and the region’s business community.

The honorees represent a diverse range of industries and organizations and are being recognized for achievements in four areas of executive leadership: financial strategy & excellence; talent & culture leadership; operational innovation & efficiency; and technology & digital transformation.

“Strong organizations depend on leaders at every level,” said Amelia Compton Wolff, editor of Insight. “Executive Excellence was created to recognize the senior leaders whose work may happen behind the scenes, but whose leadership has a meaningful influence on their organizations. These 17 honorees represent the many ways that shows up in a business.”

Alongside the 17 Executive Excellence honorees, Insight has named Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry CEO Sachin Shivaram its inaugural Executive of the Year, a distinction recognizing his broader leadership and accomplishments at the 120-year-old Manitowoc manufacturer.

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Shivaram is the first non-family CEO in WAF’s history and has led the company through significant expansion during his eight years at the helm, including 400% growth and several strategic acquisitions. He will be recognized during the Dec. 3 awards program and will deliver a leadership message to attendees.

“When my wife and I moved to Northeast Wisconsin 10 years ago, we didn’t know a soul here. Today it feels like this has always been our home, and that is because of the people at WAF and the many friends we’ve made through community work, from nonprofit boards to the universities here,” Shivaram says. “So while I’m honored by this recognition, I don’t really think of it as being about me. It feels more like an affirmation that we belong to this community, and that means the world to me. I’m grateful, and a little embarrassed, but mostly grateful.”

The 2026 Executive Excellence honorees are:

Financial Strategy & Excellence

Travis Froze, President – Northeast Wisconsin Market, First Business Bank

John Hogerty, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Bergstrom Corporation

Katie Horan, Director of Finance & Administration, Appleton Airport

Bradley Klingsporn, Chief Financial Officer, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Lori Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer, Galloway Company

Talent & Culture Leadership

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Maria Blochowiak, HR Director, Team Industries, Inc.

Joseph McGrane, Executive Vice President, Legacy Private Trust Company

Brooke Sanchez, Vice President – Executive Search, Employment Resource Group

Amy Smith, Chief People Officer, Jewelers Mutual

Operational Innovation & Efficiency

Sharla Baenen, Chief Operating Officer – Bellin Region, Emplify Health by Bellin

Holly Brenner, SVP of Strategic Development and Marketing, C.D. Smith Construction

Lindsay LaCourse, VP, Product Growth, Fox Communities Credit Union

Jeff Shipley, Executive Vice President of Operations, The Boldt Group

Brian Wetzel, Vice President, Operations, Immel Construction

Technology & Digital Transformation

SriRaj Kantamneni, Executive VP & Chief Information & Digital Officer, Schreiber

Kyle McMillan, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Plexus

Joe LaChapell, Vice President of Information Technology, M2 Logistics

The honorees will be recognized during the 2026 Executive Excellence Awards Dec. 3 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The event begins at 5 p.m., followed by the awards program where winners in each category will be announced. Seating is limited and registration is open through Nov. 29. Registration information

The Executive Excellence Awards program is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Miron Construction Co., Inc.

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Executive Excellence is presented by Insight on Business to spotlight the leaders whose decisions, ideas and leadership are helping shape the future of business in Northeast Wisconsin.