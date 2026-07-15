Insight on Philanthropy is expanding

When we launched Insight on Philanthropy, I already knew philanthropy was deeply rooted in Northeast Wisconsin.

Throughout my career, I have worked alongside nonprofits, volunteered my time, supported causes financially and partnered with businesses committed to giving back. I never questioned whether philanthropy existed here. I have seen its impact firsthand.

What this journey taught me was something different.

It reinforced the challenges many nonprofits face in gaining awareness, securing resources and telling their stories. We heard from organizations doing incredible work, often with limited staff, limited budgets and growing community needs.

Advertisement

One decision I made early in the process was that I did not want the success of Insight on Philanthropy to depend solely on nonprofit participation fees. Many organizations simply do not have the resources available for additional marketing investments. Instead, we sought support from businesses and community partners who believe in the value of a strong nonprofit sector.

I am grateful to the sponsors who stepped forward and helped make possible the first publication last November.

One of the biggest lessons we learned, however, was that we needed to do a better job explaining why Insight was investing in this effort in the first place.

The answer is simple. We believe awareness matters. That belief is shaping how Insight on Philanthropy continues to evolve.

Advertisement

We are expanding our focus on storytelling and building a new digital nonprofit directory in partnership with LinkLocally. The goal is to make visibility easier and help connect organizations with donors, volunteers and businesses throughout the year.

Like any new initiative, some assumptions have been challenged along the way. We continue to learn from it. Thank you to the nonprofits, businesses and community leaders who have shared feedback and ideas throughout this journey.

Stay tuned later this summer for information on how to participate in the next edition of Insight on Philanthropy and visit insightonbusiness.com/philanthropy.