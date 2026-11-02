Insight partners with Schreiber Institute for Women’s Leadership

Insight Publications is expanding its Women of Influence program through a new partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Schreiber Institute for Women’s Leadership.

Since 2020, Women of Influence has recognized women whose professional achievements and service are shaping Northeast Wisconsin through a feature in Insight on Business and at a live awards luncheon. The partnership builds on that tradition, extending the program beyond annual recognition.

Plans include several opportunities to share their stories throughout the year: The 2027 Women of Influence honorees will be announced at Celebrate 2027 on Feb. 10, an annual event hosted by the Schreiber Institute.

Insight will publish its Women of Influence editorial feature in March, sharing the honorees’ stories with the business community. Women of Influence stories will also appear throughout the year on Insight’s website, in its newsletter and on social media and the Insight on Business podcast.

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Events will take place throughout the year and will include a Stories from Experience event featuring Women of Influence, giving attendees an opportunity to learn from women’s professional experiences. Next summer, Insight will host its signature Women of Influence networking event as well as a smaller fall event.

“Leadership takes many forms, and some of the most meaningful contributions happen every day without a spotlight,” said Angela O’Kray, publisher at Insight Publications. “Women of Influence has always been about making sure those stories are told. Through our partnership with the Schreiber Institute, we’re building on that tradition and creating more opportunities for women to connect, learn from one another and continue their leadership journeys.”

The expanded approach comes amid ongoing challenges surrounding women’s professional advancement and workforce participation. According to Deloitte’s 2026 Global Women @ Work report, 45% of women who want to leave their current jobs cite a lack of career progression as a primary reason. More than half say balancing professional and home responsibilities does not feel manageable, yet 80% believe the flexible working conditions that enable both negatively affect career progression in their organizations.

“The true power of women’s leadership lies not only in individual achievement, but in our ability to lift one another up. Through this partnership, the Schreiber Institute for Women’s Leadership at UW Green Bay has an opportunity to build the recognition with Insight for our strong community of women who share their experiences, expand networks, mentor emerging leaders and open doors for others across Northeast Wisconsin,” said Barb LaMue, Executive in Residence, Schreiber Institute for Women’s Leadership.

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Nominations are now open for the 2027 Women of Influence. Insight invites the Northeast Wisconsin community to nominate women whose leadership, professional achievements and service are making a difference in their workplaces and communities.

The nomination deadline is Dec. 31. To nominate a woman for Women of Influence, visit insightonbusiness.com/submit/nominate.