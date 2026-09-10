Investor to auction 11 Green Lake properties

A Chicago area investor who purchased 11 properties in Green Lake since 2021 intends to sell them, according to the Ripon Commonwealth Press.

Matt Rogatz purchased the Goose Blind Bar & Grill (2022), Evensong Spa (2022), Green Lake Inn (2021), Manor on Green Lake (2024) and the Green Lake County Safety Building (2023), along with six other properties.

He operates several of the businesses under the umbrella of Our Green Lake.

Rogatz is putting the properties up for sale in an auction Nov. 17 after deciding to step away from his Green Lake businesses so he can spend more time with his family, according to the Commonwealth Press story.