Jerry Parin’s Cruise for Cancer raises $200K

This year’s Jerry Parin’s Cruise for Cancer Ride and Event took place o June 14 and was one of the most successful in the 23-year history of the event.

The Green Bay Police and Fire Departments led us on a safe ride throughout the city of Green Bay and then we returned to Vandervest Harley-Davidson for the fundraising event in the afternoon.

Vandervest Harley-Davidson along with the Packerland Harley Owners Group organized the ride to raise money for local families dealing with cancer. The event was started in honor of Former Green Bay Police Officer and Green Bay Packer Director of Packer Security, Jerry Parins.

Checks totaling more than $200,000 were presented July 29.