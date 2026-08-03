Kimberly-Clark donating $10M for long-term tornado recovery

Kimberly-Clark Corporation will give $10 million over the next three years to support the long-term relief, recovery and resilience of the Fox Valley following the devastating tornadoes that impacted the area.

The commitment represents one of the largest community investments in the company’s history and reflects Kimberly-Clark’s enduring connection to Neenah where the company was founded in 1872.

“Neenah is our hometown,” said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. “The people of the Fox Valley made Kimberly-Clark the company it is today. As the community begins the difficult journey of recovery, we are committed to working alongside our neighbors, community partners, and fellow businesses to help the Fox Valley emerge stronger than ever.”

Kimberly-Clark is working closely with local leaders, nonprofit organizations, government officials, and other stakeholders to help address both immediate and long-term recovery needs. This includes identifying strategic partners and opportunities where the company’s support can have the greatest impact.

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Funding will be distributed over three years to help ensure resources remain available for long-term recovery and resilience initiatives.