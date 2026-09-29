Kohler CU adds commercial lending center

Kohler Credit Union opened a new commercial lending center in its existing Kohler facility.

The newly expanded Commercial Lending Center provides a dedicated space for business meetings, financial discussions, and relationship-building. The investment is part of the credit union’s long-term strategy to expand its commercial lending capabilities and strengthen partnerships with businesses and organizations throughout the region.

“This investment represents our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional products, services, and experiences for our members,” said Deniss Makejenko, chief lending officer at Kohler Credit Union. “As our commercial lending relationships continue to grow, this dedicated space allows us to better serve our business members with the personalized guidance, expertise, and partnership they have come to expect from Kohler Credit Union.”

To learn more, visit kohlercu.com/business-banking-team