Kohler opens racquet sports facility The Serve

Kohler, Wisconsin, the resort destination by Kohler Co., announced the grand opening of The Serve, a racquet sports destination with year-round pickleball, platform tennis, instruction, events, and social experiences.

The public is invited to celebrate the official opening Oct. 1 during a complimentary open house from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring leveled open play, demonstrations, challenges, refreshments, and an official unveiling ceremony at 11 a.m. An additional open house will be hosted Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon with on-court activities.

Located adjacent to Sports Core in Kohler, The Serve features six indoor pickleball courts, two heated outdoor platform tennis courts, and a social lounge. Programming will include private lessons, group instruction, clinics, leagues, tournaments, corporate outings, youth development opportunities, special events, and destination retreats.

“The Serve represents an exciting addition to Kohler’s wellness and hospitality ecosystem,” said Nina Kohler, Strategy & Design Leader, Kohler Co. “While it will be Wisconsin’s first destination where guests can experience pickleball, platform tennis, and traditional tennis in one place, this facility is about much more than racquet sports. It further expands our wellness offerings by creating a place where guests and community members can come together through movement, connection, and shared experiences.”

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Leading the racquet sports program is Connie Hsu, racquet sports professional for The Serve and Sports Core. n accomplished coach and Olympian, Hsu brings extensive international playing and coaching experience. Through lessons, clinics, junior development programming, and special events, Hsu will help players of all levels elevate their game.

Pickleball Professional, Brad Vaudt will also be part of the team at The Serve. Vaudt will lead pickleball instruction, drills, clinics, organized play opportunities, and player development programs.

In addition to pickleball, The Serve introduces players to the fast-growing sport of platform tennis, played outdoors year-round on heated courts. The facility will offer beginner clinics, demonstrations, leagues, tournaments, and instructional programming to help introduce new players to the sport while supporting experienced enthusiasts.

Following the grand opening, The Serve will host dedicated group retreats, kicking off with

a destination Pickleball Retreat Nov. 6 to 8.