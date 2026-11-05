Lakeland University receives $400,000 to address violence and sexual assault

Lakeland University has received a three-year grant totaling $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of its Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program.

Lakeland will use the grant dollars to expand and strengthen its education of and response to any sexual assault, dating/domestic violence and stalking incidents.

“At its core, this grant is about people,” said Lakeland President Beth Borgen. “It provides Lakeland with the resources to strengthen relationships, expand support systems and continue to offer a campus culture where students know they are valued, cared for and never alone when facing difficult situations.

Grant funds will be used for numerous activities, including: