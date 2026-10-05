Lakeshore College hosting students for Manufacturing Rocks

High school students interested in exploring careers in manufacturing, agriculture and advanced technology are invited to participate in Manufacturing Rocks on Oct. 16 at Lakeshore College’s Cleveland Campus.

The free, hands-on career exploration event will take place from 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Nierode Building.

Throughout the event, students will explore how creativity, problem-solving, technology and skilled trades come together in careers such as automation, machining, welding, engineering and maintenance. The event also highlights career opportunities connected to agriculture.

Students can learn more about Lakeshore College programs that prepare graduates for careers in advanced manufacturing, including CNC Automation Technician, Electro-Mechanical Automation Technology, Manufacturing and Industrial Principles, Manufacturing Management, Mechanical Design & Engineering Technology, Precision Machining Technology, Quality Assurance Technician, Welding Fabrication Technician and Welding-Industrial.

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Agriculture-related programs include Agribusiness Science & Technology, Agriculture Management Technician, Dairy Business Management and Dairy Herd Management.

Manufacturing Rocks is free, but registration is required and space is limited to 100 participants. Registration closes one week before the event. Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required. Lunch will be provided, and each participant will receive a T-shirt.

For more information or to register, visit lakeshore.edu/manufacturing-rocks or contact mfg@lakeshore.edu.