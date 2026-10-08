Lamers claims multiple awards for milk

Lamers Dairy in Appleton, claimed multiple awards this summer for its products.

Lamers Dairy received two first place awards at the 2026 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. The annual competition, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, evaluates all dairy products – cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, gelato, cottage cheese, fluid milk, whipping cream, sour cream, and whey – by recognizing product quality and the innovation and dedication of dairy producers and processors worldwide. This year’s contest brought in 1,236 dairy product entries from 157 companies.

2026 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest Awards:

Class 302 – Whole Chocolate Milk Category: 1st Place – Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best Whole Chocolate Milk

Class 303 – Lowfat Chocolate Milk (1%) Category: 1st Place – Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

Lamers Dairy also received 2nd place for its Half & Half in Class 314 Half and Half (Unflavored) Category

See the full 2026 results from the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest online here – https://wdpa.net/2026-world-dairy-expo-championship-dairy-product-contest-winners/.

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In addition to the prestigious World Dairy Expo Dairy Product Contest, Lamers Dairy was also recognized with honors at this year’s 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest.

Dairy manufacturers from Wisconsin submitted over 500 entries for the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, with contest evaluation happening in June 2026 and awards distributed at the Wisconsin State Fair in August 2026. The annual contest featured over 50 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, milk and custard.

Lamers Dairy was honored to receive the Grand Champion Fluid Milk award at the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for its Whole White Milk.

2026 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest Awards:

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Whole Fluid Milk – White Category: 1st Place – Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best Whole White Milk (with a score of 99.8 out of 100).

1% Fluid Milk – Chocolate Category: 1st Place – Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk (with a score of 98.4 out of 100).

2% White Fluid Milk Category: 2nd Place – Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best 2% Reduced Fat White Milk (scoring 99.7 for second place with first place scoring 99.8 out of 100).

Whole Fluid Milk – Chocolate Category: 3rd Place – Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best Whole Chocolate Milk (with a score of 99.45 out of 100).

“These awards mean a lot to all who are involved at Lamers Dairy – from our team here at the dairy to our local, hard-working farm families, we are grateful to be recognized for the work we do to share high-quality dairy products with our friends and neighbors,” said Mark Lamers, President of Lamers Dairy.